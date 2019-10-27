Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert W. "Ira" Guthrie. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chapel 1208 S. Tyler St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert W. (Ira) Guthrie passed from this life into the presence of the Savior on October 24, 2019. He was 95 years old.



Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at First Baptist Church Chapel.



He was born on May 30, 1924 on a farm near Grapevine, Texas to Chester and Jewel Guthrie. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1941 and, after graduation, served in the Army Air Corps for three years, including sixteen months in the South Pacific as a pilot in the Air Transport Command.



He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1949 with a degree in civil engineering. Most of his working career was as an engineer for Pioneer Natural Gas Company in Amarillo,TX.



He married Elnora Boyles in Lubbock, Texas on August 28, 1949. Before her death, they had sixty five years together, loving each other and their family.



He is survived by his son, Jim (Diane) of Houston, son Don (Holly) of Rowlett, and daughter Diane (Brad) of Amarillo. Also by six grandchildren and spouses and thirteen great-grandchildren, with another one due in December.



Ira was a steady and strong support for his family, both immediate and extended. An avid golfer, a faithful believer, he and Elnora were happy to travel much of the world, together. He was a generous and good man and will be missed by friends and family.



The family appreciates your prayers and suggests, for those who would like to do so, memorial gifts to the Television Ministry of First Baptist Church.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019

