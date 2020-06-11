Alejandro "Alex" Chavez was born August 24, 1987, to Gerado and Maria Chavez. He was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. His time was cut short, but his memories will live with us forever. Viewing will be held Friday, June 12th from 5PM-7PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 Angelus Drive. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 13th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.