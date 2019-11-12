Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Coleman "Alec" Bell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alex Coleman "Alec" Bell, 70, of Amarillo, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Wednesday at Bell Ave. Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St. with Dean Whaley of Sunset International Bible Institute officiating. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday at Dozier Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Alex was born October 2, 1949 in Wellington to Guy C. and Mildred Bell. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968. He went on to earn his bachelor degree in Ag Business and Economics from West Texas State University. Alex worked throughout high school and college at the stockyards sorting cattle, as well as the LX Ranch and Fain Ranch. He became an excellent farrier, and often shod 20 head of horses daily. Alex married the love of his life, Jeri Stephenson on September 4, 1970. He worked for Amarillo Livestock, USDA, and Birko, before landing at StartKleen, where he was a chemical sales rep. for many years. Alex was a warm and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He was loving, patient, and kind. He had a special way with animals and children. He was a dedicated Christian man and led countless people to Christ. He lived in such a way to daily strive to live as Jesus wanted us to live and not boast. He led his family to Christ in a peaceful and loving way through grace and forgiveness. We know that when Alex met his Savior, he heard, "Well done, good and faithful servant". Alex and Jeri were members of Central Church of Christ where he served as deacon. They later moved to Bell Ave. Church of Christ, where they have been for the past 20 years. Alex served on the bus ministry there. He has been a member of Will Rogers Range Riders since 1993, serving on the board several times over the years. He served on the fair rodeo board as past rodeo chairman, and was one of the founders of the Texas Cowboy Rodeo Association. Alex was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marqueitta Bell. Survivors include his wife, Jeri Bell; two daughters, Alexis Bell of Amarillo, and Amy Pitt and husband Jesse of Mount Juliet, TN; two brothers, Guy H. Bell and wife Michelle of Amarillo, and Byron Bell and wife Jayne of Wellington; two sisters, Jeanette Stradley and husband Bud of Denton, and Judy Sturgeon and husband Terry of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Coleman Whittenburg, Hailee Bookout, Alex Pitt, Jessy Pitt, and Julia Pitt. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the , at





Alex Coleman "Alec" Bell, 70, of Amarillo, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be Wednesday at Bell Ave. Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St. with Dean Whaley of Sunset International Bible Institute officiating. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday at Dozier Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Alex was born October 2, 1949 in Wellington to Guy C. and Mildred Bell. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968. He went on to earn his bachelor degree in Ag Business and Economics from West Texas State University. Alex worked throughout high school and college at the stockyards sorting cattle, as well as the LX Ranch and Fain Ranch. He became an excellent farrier, and often shod 20 head of horses daily. Alex married the love of his life, Jeri Stephenson on September 4, 1970. He worked for Amarillo Livestock, USDA, and Birko, before landing at StartKleen, where he was a chemical sales rep. for many years. Alex was a warm and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather. He was loving, patient, and kind. He had a special way with animals and children. He was a dedicated Christian man and led countless people to Christ. He lived in such a way to daily strive to live as Jesus wanted us to live and not boast. He led his family to Christ in a peaceful and loving way through grace and forgiveness. We know that when Alex met his Savior, he heard, "Well done, good and faithful servant". Alex and Jeri were members of Central Church of Christ where he served as deacon. They later moved to Bell Ave. Church of Christ, where they have been for the past 20 years. Alex served on the bus ministry there. He has been a member of Will Rogers Range Riders since 1993, serving on the board several times over the years. He served on the fair rodeo board as past rodeo chairman, and was one of the founders of the Texas Cowboy Rodeo Association. Alex was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marqueitta Bell. Survivors include his wife, Jeri Bell; two daughters, Alexis Bell of Amarillo, and Amy Pitt and husband Jesse of Mount Juliet, TN; two brothers, Guy H. Bell and wife Michelle of Amarillo, and Byron Bell and wife Jayne of Wellington; two sisters, Jeanette Stradley and husband Bud of Denton, and Judy Sturgeon and husband Terry of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Coleman Whittenburg, Hailee Bookout, Alex Pitt, Jessy Pitt, and Julia Pitt. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the , at www.kidney.org Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.