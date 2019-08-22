Alex P Aguilar, 72, of Clayton, New Mexico died August 17, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 by Deacon P. Louis Montoya and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery by Hass Funeral Directors. www.hassfuneralhome.com , Clayton, New Mexico
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019