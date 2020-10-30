1/1
Alex "Hando" Tenorio
1933 - 2020
Alex "Hando" Tenorio, 87, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington St. with Fr. Anthony Neusch officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Alex was born September 18, 1933 in Amarillo to Max and Willie Tenorio. He graduated from Price College with several football scholarships. Alex married Margaret Lucero on January 25, 1953 in Amarillo. He was self-employed as a masonry contractor for his whole career, and was a pioneer in the swimming pool business. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, and a faithful member of St. Mary's Cathedral. He was an avid golfer for decades, and a member of the Amarillo Country Club. Alex was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed seeing games in person with his sons. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and he adored his Maltese, Romo. Alex was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dr. Richard A. Tenorio; two sisters, Geneva Sanchez and Margie Flores; and four brothers, Eugene Tenorio, Paul Max Tenorio, Henry Tenorio, and Santos Tenorio. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Tenorio; two sons, Dr.'s Gene and Rana Tenorio of Springfield, MO, and Dr. Michael Tenorio and wife Monica of Amarillo; a daughter, Suzzanne Tenorio of Amarillo; a sister, Caela Escoto and husband Pete of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Addison Tenorio, Avery Tenorio, Erica Wyatt and husband John, Cassandra Grey and husband J, and Benton Tenorio; and two great-grandchildren, Briar and James. The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington St. Amarillo, TX 79102.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
