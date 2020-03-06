Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexandria Robin "Ally" Martinez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alexandria Robin Martinez, is now comforted by her Heavenly Father, she went home on Sunday, March 1, 2020.



Ally loved caring for her sisters as well as caring for her many beloved pets.



Ally had a real zest for life, and found her passion as a gymnast. Her heart was full of love for her family and her amazing desire to know God. She was a brilliant light that brightened many lives.



Ally is a true hero as she has given the gift of life to children and their families across the nation through organ donation.



Ally will always be loved and cherished by her Mother Kristina and her step Dad Grant Pate, her sisters Kaelyn, Samara, Kaylee and Ariel of Brownfield, her Father Travis Martinez and step Mom Stephanie and brother Noah and step siblings Victoria and Dylan all from Amarillo. Grandparents: Debi Wynne, Sherri Spurlin, Sally Quintana, Denman and Jackie Pate, Maria Hinson, Great Grandparents, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.



Celebration of life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Fresh Fire Fellowship,



3600 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX.

