Service Information Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home 2812 Midwestern Pkwy Wichita Falls , TX 76308 (940)-692-1913

Alfard Clinton (A.C.) Martin made his last inappropriate comment on June 18th, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX. Current status: Cruising the streets of gold in his 1968 metallic blue Corvette, tight wranglers, leather jacket, with the smell of Stetson in the air, and Willie on the radio singing, "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys." When he wasn't drinking Coors Light working as a conductor for BNSF Railroad, he had multiple side hustles including (but not limited to): a trailer park empire, owner/operator of a single snow cone machine, a summer gig called "raising 3 kids," and how they survived childhood is, to this day, proof of God's existence. He was a gambler, at the poker table and in life, following his instincts in business and relationships. He would often catch you off guard with his hilarious one-liners, and no matter what the situation, even in his final days, he would not hesitate to tell everyone he was the prettiest in the room. A.C. taught us how to live with empathy for those less fortunate and to always defend the defenseless. His kind, generous heart always shined through his tough exterior. He not only loved his family but he deeply loved his friends, teaching all that family extends well beyond bloodlines. He spoke often with a tangible pride and love for his children, and they are forever grateful that he was their daddy. He always loved to be near his wife. He proudly served his country in the Navy before returning home to earn a business degree from Midwestern State University. A.C. leaves behind his beloved wife of over 30 years, Carolyn (Chris) Martin; his three children, Sharla Martin and husband Paul Poupart of New Orleans, LA, Blake Martin and wife Laura of Booneville, MS, and Mark Martin and wife Tiffany, of Birmingham, AL; his grandchildren Stephen and Phillip Henson and Marilee and Rhett Martin, his many adoring sisters, Beverly Lapel, Gail Pierce and husband Terry, Janet Stephens and husband Dale, Nancy Philpott, Cathy Lane and husband Robert, and Joy Roberson; a number of Okie cousins he loved growing up alongside; and a slew of nieces, nephews, and best friends, who lovingly cared for him as his health declined. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfard Sr., Betty Lou Larson Glasgow, and Addie Marie Martin and brothers Bruce Martin, and Ronnie and Larry Glasgow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to support non-profit Build UP, at www.buildup.work/support-us or email inquiries to

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 22 to June 23, 2019

