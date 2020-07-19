Alfred Altmiller, age 93, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Wylie Texas. Graveside services will be held Friday July 17th at 10:00 AM in the Darrouzett Cemetery in Darrouzett Texas. Arrangements are underway by the Allen Funeral Home.



Mr. Altmiller was born in Shattuck Oklahoma to Carson and Mamie (Allen) Altmiller and had the distinction of being the first baby in that area born in a hospital rather than at home. He grew up in Lipscomb county Texas. Alfred graduated from Darrouzett High School in 1943 and at the age of seventeen, enlisted in the United States Navy where he served honorably during WWII. Alfred married Beth Roberts on January 4, 1948.



Their early years of marriage were spent farming. Alfred also worked for Northern Natural Gas Company. In 1965, Alfred opened his first retail store (Gibson's Discount) in Dalhart Texas where he and his family made their home for 47 years.



Through the years, Alfred had multiple businesses, which included a total of five Gibson Discounts' in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma. Beth, his wife served as the accounting officer for their businesses until their retirement.



Alfred served on countless Committees and Boards throughout the years. He was a member of the Dalhart Lion's club and the First Presbyterian Church until he moved to a retirement community in Amarillo Texas.



Alfred moved to the Dallas area in 2012 to live with his daughter Tricia and husband Teddy.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Beth Altmiller. He is survived by his daughter, Tricia Altmiller Twombly, son-in-law Teddy Twombly, grandchildren Caleb Twombly, Jacob Twombly Sr. his wife Samantha and great grandson Jacob Twombly Jr.



The family suggest memorials be to the Wolf Creek Heritage Museum or Amarillo Children's Home.



