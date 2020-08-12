1/1
Alfred Hernandez Diaz
1935 - 2020
Alfred Hernandez Diaz, Jr. passed peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 84. Fred died in the home with his beloved wife Gregoria (Georgia) and his children by his side. Freddy, as he was known by his family, was born September 22, 1935 to Alfred G Diaz, Sr. and Rita Hernandez Diaz in Tahoka, TX. Fred retired from the City of Amarillo after 33 years of service. He loved his parish family at St Laurence catholic Church. Fred is survived by Georgia, his loving wife of 32 years, his four children Julie and husband Chris Rhynehart, Vick and wife Kathy Diaz, Rocky and wife Lisa Diaz, and Deidra and husband Todd Slavik, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren. A rosary service will be held 6 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 10 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Laurence Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. For the full obituary please visit memorialparkamarillo.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
