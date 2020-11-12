Alfred Hood was born October 6, 1982, in Amarillo, Texas, to Debra Harris and Norman Hill Sr. He attended South Georgia Elementary School, Horace Mann Middle School, and Palo Duro High School. Alfred is survived by his wife; Loretta Hood, son; Woody, daughter; Lariah, mother; Debra Harris, father; Norman Hill, Sr., brother; Norman Hill, Jr. (Cynthia Hill), sister; Trichina Hicks (Mahliek Hill), sister; Veronica Hill (Tony Collins) all of Amarillo Texas, brother; Demarkus Hicks (Marissa Hicks) of Clayton, New Mexico, and a special friend (brother); Ronnie Mason. nieces; Zakiayah, and Zylah, nephews Tony Jr, Zabrion, Ty'Zavien, Drayton, Dontrill, Zhyaire, and a host of family and friends. The viewing will be held Thursday, November 12th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5:30PM-6:30PM. Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 13th at 2PM. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com