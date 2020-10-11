Alfreda (Freda) Mae Boren, 84, of Amarillo, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on October 3, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Freda was born June 16, 1936 to Alfred and Mae Harbert in Putnam, OK, the youngest of five sisters and graduated from Phillips High School in 1954. She married Joe Boren in 1955 and was the mother of two sons, Bruce and Dennis Boren. Freda worked many years in an insurance office in Borger and was an incredible homemaker, excelling in cooking and gardening. She voraciously loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Evangelical Fellowship Church in Amarillo and participated in many ministries of the church. She had a true servant's heart. In later years, she especially yearned to see her heavenly family and Savior. We know that she is now rejoicing at her new heavenly address.
Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Boren, and her son Bruce Boren. Survivors include, her beloved sister, Ann Jackson; son, Dennis and his wife, Kathleen; daughter-in-law Vickie; grandchildren Alyssa, Hannah, Haley, Andrew, Bryan, Tracey, and Cole; great-grandchildren Zane, Grace, Abigail, Mae, and Milam.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Freda Boren to the ministries of Evangelical Fellowship Church, 5000 SW 49th, Amarillo, TX 79109 or Gideons International.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com