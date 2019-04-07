Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfredo "Rene" Diaz. View Sign

Alfredo R. Diaz "Rene" 58, of Amarillo died April 4, 2019, after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved family.



Rosary will be said at 4pm at Schooler Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7 and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral on Monday, April 8 with Rev. Roy Kafula officiating. Inurnment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Rene was born in Amarillo, Tx on October 29, 1960. He, along with his siblings were raised by their loving parents Felicitas and Frank Diaz. Rene had two children whom he loved dearly. He had a passion for art. He held various jobs and enjoyed working. In more recent years he struggled with illness but his face always lit up if he was eating a "McRib", watching the cowboys, listening to music or drawing.



Rene was survived by his daughter, Danielle Gonzales and husband Jesus; his son, Dominic Diaz and wife Aline; his sisters, Theresa Cruz and husband Mark, Sylvia Ochoa and husband Gilbert; and his cherished mother, Felicitas Diaz. His grandchildren, Faith Rocha, Mea Rocha, Anthony Rocha, Felecity Rocha, Aubree Diaz, and Channing Diaz; his nephews, Dr. Andy Cruz, Tomas Cruz, and Mario Ochoa; and his niece, Marisa Valdez.



Rene was preceded in death by his father, Frank Diaz; and his brother Michael Anthony Diaz.



Memorial donations in memory of Rene can be made to the National Association on Mental Illness (NAMI).



