Alice Burroughs, 82, died peacefully on October 18, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home this afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Comanche Trail Church of Christ with David Pounds officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements made by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas 79110.
Alice was born on July 12, 1937in Goodie Creek, Arkansas, to parents Cleo and Etna Branscum. She graduated from Southside High School in 1955.
Alice was a devoted wife and mother. Her family will always remember her as a strong, loving and self-sacrificing person.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Etna Branscum, of Salado, Arkansas; her spouse, James Burroughs of Amarillo, Texas; and her brothers, Alvin and Alvice Branscum, both of Salado, Arkansas: and son-in-law, Tim Young of Amarillo.
Alice is survived by her sons, John Burroughs of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Geoffrey Burroughs and wife, Jennifer of Batesville, Arkansas; and her daughters, Jamie Ried and husband Dale, of Amarillo, Texas; Melanie Mayfield, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mrs. Burroughs has 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019