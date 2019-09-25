Alice E. Bryan, 93, of Amarillo passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Alice will lie in state on Thursday, September 26 from 6pm to 8pm in the Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Home; 5400 Bell Ave. Services will be held in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler in Amarillo, on Friday, September 27 at 10am; with Dr. Howard K Batson presiding. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 14200 Interstate 27.
Mrs. Bryan was employed by the Pantex Plant as a Division System Specialist in the Pass and Badge, Visitor Control Center Section for 32 plus years. She retired in 1991.
Please visit www.GriggsSchoolerGordon.com to see the full obituary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019