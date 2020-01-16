Dr. Alice (Pete) Jane Rietman Hadwin nee Sr. Mary Peter OSB was born in Amarillo, TX on February 15, 1932, died at Community Hospice on January 6, 2020 after an eight-year battle with dementia. She was a graduate of St. Mary's, KS; Loyola, New Orleans; and the University of Florida. She was a sister of St. Scholastica, OSB for 18 years, a counselor, personnel counselor and a World Religions professor at FSC for 29 years and touched the lives of many.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Hadwin; sister, Sarah Stanly; sister-in-law, Jean Rietman; brother-in-law, Richard Hadwin (Sandra); and many friends, especially Gail Clemons and Mariah Clemons. She was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Rietman; and her brother, Noel Rietman.
Her funeral will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church St, 32202 with a reception to follow. We respectfully decline flowers. If you wish, a donation may be made to St. Scholastica Monastery, P.O. Box 3489, Ft. Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020