Alice K. Snook
1935 - 2020
Alice K. Snook, 85, of Amarillo, TX passed peacefully in her sleep August 24, 2020.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2525 Wimberly Rd. Amarillo, Texas with Nick Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Daughter of Eugene and Ruth Klein, Alice was born and raised in Amarillo, TX. After completing a Bachelors in Education from the University of Colorado Boulder, she taught 9 years in California before returning to Amarillo to teach Elementary School until retirement. Alice loved her family, dogs, snow skiing, the mountains, gardening, and traveling. She visited the Great Wall of China at the young age of 79. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and the Junior League of Amarillo.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David B. Snook Sr., and her son David B. Snook Jr. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Klein Jr. and Richard Klein.

She is survived by her sons, John B. Snook and Eugene R. Snook, as well as her grandchildren, Cameron Snook and Kaitlyn Snook. Go in Christ Alice.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
