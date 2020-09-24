Alice Lee Heavin, 83, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, September 21, 2020.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Alice was born April 23, 1937, in Winthrop, AR to James and Mary Alice Morgan. She was a registered nurse and worked at Northwest Texas Hospital and the Pavilion. Alice was a Sunday school teacher and member of Paramount Baptist Church. She loved animals and supported the ASPCA. She also enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, holidays, sewing, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Heavin, of Amarillo, TX, and Tim Heavin, of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Andrew Heavin, of Amarillo, Josh Heavin, of Dallas, TX, and Hannah Heavin, Rachel Heavin, and Jacob Heavin, all of San Antonio; three great-grandchildren, Daniel, Blakley, both of Amarillo, TX, and Lydia Heavin, of Dallas, TX; and a sister, Peggie Sue Pringle, of Bethany, OK.
The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
