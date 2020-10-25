Sister Alice O'Brien, OSB, 75, a member of St. Scholastica passed away on October 17, 2020.
Alice Grace Birkenfeld was born on March 9, 1945 in Amarillo, Texas to John and Doris (Moore) Birkenfeld. She attended St. Joseph School in Amarillo for her primary education and then St. Mary's Academy for high school. She was a registered nurse and made her perpetual profession at St. Scholastica on June 24, 2011.
She entered Our Lady of Peace Monastery in Columbia, MO, on August 3, 2000 and on June 24, 2011 she made her perpetual profession at St. Scholastica in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her former husband Daniel O'Brien, a son, Daniel, a brother, Charles Birkenfeld and her sister, Sister Rose Maria Birkenfeld.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen, Christopher and Andy (Charda) O'Brien; her daughters, Tamara and Cynthia O'Brien; daughter-in-law, Alene; her beloved grandchildren; brothers, Martin (Loretta) and Howard (Annette) Birkenfeld; nieces and nephews and members of her Benedictine Community.
Mass for Christian Burial will be private due to Covid-19. Services for Sister Alice are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home of Fort Smith, AR. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Scholastica Continuing Care Fund P.O. Box 3489 Fort Smith, AR 72913. Online tributes may be made www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com