Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Wells) Rudd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Rudd, 88 of Hereford, Texas passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, in the First United Methodist Church in Hereford with the Reverend Kevin Bushart officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Hereford. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas.



Alice was born July 21, 1931 in Hereford to Raymond and Gladys Wells. She attended school in Hereford and graduated from Hereford High School in 1948. On November 24, 1949, she married the love of her life, Harold Rudd. Together, they raised four children while farming and ranching west of Hereford. She was active in church, was the leader of a 4-H Club and wrote articles about the Westway Community, which were published in the Hereford Brand newspaper. In 1965 she began working for Excel in Hereford, then transferred to Amarillo in 1969. After a 30-year career with Excel, she retired in 1995 and moved back to Hereford with her husband. She again became very active in her church. She belonged to the United Methodist Women and was very involved in the "Threads of Love" prayer shawl ministry. She also volunteered in many other areas of the church including setting up for funeral luncheons and sewing school bags for under-privileged children.



She was a woman of strong faith with a heart full of love, kindness and generosity. She always put others first. She was dearly loved by everyone who knew her.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harold and two daughters, Lynn Ann Bell and Patsy Thomas.



Survivors include a daughter, Cheryle Willingham and a son, Kit Rudd, nine grandchildren, James Bell, Chad Thomas, Trace Thomas, Teri Payne, Kelly Dunavin, Casey Littlefield, Josh Rudd, Echo Rudd, and Mandy Pickard as well as 12 great-grandchildren.



The family suggest memorials be to the ,3915 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX. 79109



You may go online and sign the guestbook at





Alice Rudd, 88 of Hereford, Texas passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, in the First United Methodist Church in Hereford with the Reverend Kevin Bushart officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Hereford. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas.Alice was born July 21, 1931 in Hereford to Raymond and Gladys Wells. She attended school in Hereford and graduated from Hereford High School in 1948. On November 24, 1949, she married the love of her life, Harold Rudd. Together, they raised four children while farming and ranching west of Hereford. She was active in church, was the leader of a 4-H Club and wrote articles about the Westway Community, which were published in the Hereford Brand newspaper. In 1965 she began working for Excel in Hereford, then transferred to Amarillo in 1969. After a 30-year career with Excel, she retired in 1995 and moved back to Hereford with her husband. She again became very active in her church. She belonged to the United Methodist Women and was very involved in the "Threads of Love" prayer shawl ministry. She also volunteered in many other areas of the church including setting up for funeral luncheons and sewing school bags for under-privileged children.She was a woman of strong faith with a heart full of love, kindness and generosity. She always put others first. She was dearly loved by everyone who knew her.Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harold and two daughters, Lynn Ann Bell and Patsy Thomas.Survivors include a daughter, Cheryle Willingham and a son, Kit Rudd, nine grandchildren, James Bell, Chad Thomas, Trace Thomas, Teri Payne, Kelly Dunavin, Casey Littlefield, Josh Rudd, Echo Rudd, and Mandy Pickard as well as 12 great-grandchildren.The family suggest memorials be to the ,3915 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX. 79109You may go online and sign the guestbook at www.mendezandmullins.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.