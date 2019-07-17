Alichea Boatman, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Amarillo. Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Salvation Army Chapel. Alichea was born on April 24,1968 in Amarillo. She married David Boatman August 15, 1993. Alichea is survived by her husband of 26 years David; daughter Tia and fiance Sean Dickens; mother in law Deanna Boatman; siblings Roberette Rector, Sarah Gonzalez and husband Martin, and TJ Rector; parents Robert and Alice Rector; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 17 to July 18, 2019