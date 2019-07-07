Aline LaBeff-Christal, 92, died at Spring Creek Nursing Home on June 10, 2019, in Harrisburg, PA. She was born in Menard, TX, in 1926 and was preceded in death by her husband, Lorn Leslie Christal Sr. and her parents, Ovid Lumpkin LaBeff and Mary Agnes Higginbotham. Also brothers Ovid Lumpkin LaBeff Jr of Riverton, WY, Milton LaBeff-Bristow of Farmington, NM and a sister Gayle LaBeff-Hutchins of Durango, CO.
A graduate of West Texas State University with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. She worked for the IRS until 1997 and, upon moving to Harrisburg, PA in 1990, continued working in the accounting field for the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry until her retirement in 1997.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 12:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6969 East Interstate 40, Amarillo TX 79118.
She is survived by a daughter Lovena Nickle-Haslam and husband, James, of Harrisburg, PA; daughter Karen Christal of Dallas, TX; and a son, Lorn Christal Jr., and wife Zoey Zhu of Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Christal was blessed with two grandsons and two granddaughters along with 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 7 to July 8, 2019