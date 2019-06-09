Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Derl Waddell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Waddell, 82, of Amarillo TX, passed away on the evening of June 6th 2019.



Allen was born to AD and Mary Lula in Camp Wood, TX. He joined the United States Army in 1954 and served four years as an advanced missile specialists. He then married Nancy Johnson, they would have been married 65 years this past June 3rd. After moving to Amarillo in 1962, Allen worked for the City of Amarillo at the Civic Center for eight years before opening Amarillo Dozer and Trucking. Together they raised their four children and have seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Allen was an avid history buff, to which most would find out within a simple conversation. He enjoyed reading and researching various topics and watching classic movies. There was very little that he was not knowledgeable about to some degree. He enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors when the opportunity arose. He loved his family passionately and strove to make sure they all could succeed.



Allen is preceded in death by his son Allen, his wife Nancy and his great grandson Zayde. He is survived by his children, Cindy, Stewart, Belinda, their children and grandchildren.



There will not be a service. Instead the family will be holding a private ceremony to spread his ashes at the family property. If anyone wishes to send anything in memory of Allen we ask that you please make your donations to Special Operations Warrior Foundation (https//:specialops.org)

