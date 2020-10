Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Durwood Neie, 88, of Amarillo died October 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, at the Dumas Cemetery with Greg Corona and Dede Schuler Ballou officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1st, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , 2800 Paramount Blvd.



