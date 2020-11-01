1/1
Allen Durwood Neie
1932 - 2020
Allen Durwood Neie, 88, of Amarillo, TX died October 29, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, at the Dumas Cemetery with Greg Corona and The Rev. Dede Schuler Ballou officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1st, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Durwood was born on October 29, 1932 in Hamilton County, TX to Arthur and Hayden Neie. He was a brother to Van Neie and the late Maevlyn Neie Wilson. After being discharged from the Army he married Doris "Dink" McMurry of Dumas, TX, in 1958. They were married for over fifty years.

Durwood was loved by many because he loved so generously. His kindness was infectious, and he considered serving others a great blessing. A million cookies were baked in the kitchen at 6706 Gainsborough and delivered to many grateful recipients. He loved sports of all kinds (tolerated hockey and soccer) and thought Mookie Betts was the best name he had ever heard of in professional baseball.

He was devoted to his faith, good humor, and most of all, his family. Never one to seek the spotlight, Durwood changed many lives by simply deciding everyday to be a good, decent, and honest person.

He succeeded at all three.

He is survived in death by his daughter, Susan Neie Carr of Amarillo, TX, grandson, Jase Carr of Amarillo, TX, brother Van Neie and wife Marilyn of West Lafayette, IN, and by a large, extended family and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
NOV
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dumas Cemetery
