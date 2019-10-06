Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Harmon County Funeral Home 417 E Broadway St Hollis , OK 73550 (580)-688-2385 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Gilbert, age 75 of Amarillo and formerly of Hollis, Oklahoma and a longtime teacher in Oklahoma and Wellington, Texas, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.



Allen was born on March 9th, 1944 in Harmon County Oklahoma nine miles southwest of Hollis on the Gilbert family farm. Allen was one of nine children to his parents Thomas Cawood "T.C." Gilbert and Edna Ruth (Wortham) Gilbert. He grew up on the farm and was educated at the Arnett Public School System where he was a proud graduate from the class of 1962. After high school Allen attended the Sayre Junior College where he played baseball. He then went on to earn his bachelor's of composite science in education degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma in 1966 and later Allen earned his Master's Degree in biology at SWOSU. While at SWOSU Allen met the love of his life Barbara Jean Hill and they were married on June 7, 1969 at the Corinth Baptist Church and they have enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together. Allen started his teaching career in Rocky, Oklahoma and then he worked for the Amarillo schools for one year. He went back home and taught in the Arnett Public School System. He taught school and drove a school bus in Wellington ISD. He enjoyed working with all his students. While Allen worked as a teacher, he always helped work the family farm with his dad and later Allen purchased the family farm and maintained it for many years until he retired. Throughout the years he was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church and he enjoyed going to the Wellington, Texas football games. He also enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting, riding 3-wheelers, traveling with Barbara, watching Days of our Lives, westerns, and the Dallas Cowboys. Allen loved working the family farm and teaching and he will be missed every much.



Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Edward Hugh Gilbert; Cawood Junior Gilbert; and William Lawrence Gilbert; two sisters, Joyce Loraine Penington; and Nannie Ruth Denham; Allen is survived by his wife Barbara Hill Gilbert of the home; two brothers, Raymond Owen Gilbert and wife Ann of Arkansas; Lainial David Gilbertand wife Nelda of Altus, Oklahoma; one sister, Caro Mae Hollis of Amarillo; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, other family members and many special friends.



Funeral services were held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Harmon County Funeral Chapel in Hollis with pastor Glenn Alley officiating.



Interment followed services at Fairmount Cemetery in Hollis under the direction of Harmon County Funeral Home, Hollis, Oklahoma.









