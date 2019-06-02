Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allene Harvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

( December 13, 1934 - May 28, 2019 ) Allene Harvey, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away May 28, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Bobby Jack Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX. Roger Robinson, Mark Harvey, Shane Andes, Ronnie Robinson, Cole Andes, and Jay Jenkins will serve as pallbearers. Terry Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, and Mattie Jenkins King will be honorary pallbearers. Allene was born December 13, 1934 in Oklaunion, Texas to William Carl Heard and Mattie Era Vaughn Heard. She married Roger Gene Harvey March 10, 1951 in Muleshoe, TX. Allene was a member of Higland Baptist Church. She worked as a Teller at High Plains Federal Credit Union until her retirement in 1996. After retirement she was very active as with the Pink Ladies for 22 years. Survivors include: three daughters; Rhonda Robinson (Mike) of Amarillo, TX, Sondra "Sam" Andes (Rick) of Clovis, NM, and Genia Jenkins (Matt) of Seminole, TX, nine grandchildren; Terry, Roger, and Ronnie Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, Shane and Cole Andes, Mark Harvey, Mattie Jenkins King, and Jay Jenkins, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Mattie Heard, husband; Gene Harvey, son; Dennis Harvey, four sisters and one brother.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435,

( December 13, 1934 - May 28, 2019 ) Allene Harvey, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away May 28, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Bobby Jack Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX. Roger Robinson, Mark Harvey, Shane Andes, Ronnie Robinson, Cole Andes, and Jay Jenkins will serve as pallbearers. Terry Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, and Mattie Jenkins King will be honorary pallbearers. Allene was born December 13, 1934 in Oklaunion, Texas to William Carl Heard and Mattie Era Vaughn Heard. She married Roger Gene Harvey March 10, 1951 in Muleshoe, TX. Allene was a member of Higland Baptist Church. She worked as a Teller at High Plains Federal Credit Union until her retirement in 1996. After retirement she was very active as with the Pink Ladies for 22 years. Survivors include: three daughters; Rhonda Robinson (Mike) of Amarillo, TX, Sondra "Sam" Andes (Rick) of Clovis, NM, and Genia Jenkins (Matt) of Seminole, TX, nine grandchildren; Terry, Roger, and Ronnie Robinson, Marla Robinson Golladay, Shane and Cole Andes, Mark Harvey, Mattie Jenkins King, and Jay Jenkins, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Mattie Heard, husband; Gene Harvey, son; Dennis Harvey, four sisters and one brother.Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close