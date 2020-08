1958-2020Allison "Elaine" Sullivan, 61, of Amarillo,Texas, passed away August 1, 2020.The immediate family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.Elaine was born in Amarillo on November 10, 1958, to Mildred and Richard Gill.Elaine married Bill Sullivan in Amarillo on April 1,1977.Survivors include her husband Bill Sullivan; two sons Eric Sullivan, Chad Sullivan and wife Chauna; brother Rex Gill; two sisters Kathy Colburn and Debby Ponder; grandkids Chaden, Channing and Corlen; and many other loved extended family. Special friends include Uncle Charlie Wheeler and son-from-another-mother Josh Macon.View the full obituary and video tribute at www.boxwellbrothers.com