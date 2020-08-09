1/1
Allison "Elaine" Sullivan
1958 - 2020
1958-2020

Allison "Elaine" Sullivan, 61, of Amarillo,Texas, passed away August 1, 2020.

The immediate family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Elaine was born in Amarillo on November 10, 1958, to Mildred and Richard Gill.

Elaine married Bill Sullivan in Amarillo on April 1,1977.

Survivors include her husband Bill Sullivan; two sons Eric Sullivan, Chad Sullivan and wife Chauna; brother Rex Gill; two sisters Kathy Colburn and Debby Ponder; grandkids Chaden, Channing and Corlen; and many other loved extended family. Special friends include Uncle Charlie Wheeler and son-from-another-mother Josh Macon.

View the full obituary and video tribute at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
