Alma "June" Bearden, 92, of Amarillo went to be in the presence of the Lord on July 30, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 p.m., today at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Llano Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
June was born June 6, 1927 in Pratt, KS to Otto and Ethel Hinds. June was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bearden; four brothers; one sister; granddaughter, Tiffany June Woodard; and dear friend, Billie Van Winton.
June is survived by daughters, Patricia Yokley of Norman, OK and Pamela Hotchkiss of Amarillo, TX; sister, Bonnie Seidel of Pratt, KS; brother, Bennie Hinds of Badger, IA; granddaughters, Whitney Woodard, Corey Matos, Ashley Hotchkiss and Haley Hotchkiss; and great-granddaughter, Mia Matos.
The family suggests memorials be made to Meals on Wheels, 219 SW 7th, Amarillo, TX 79101 or Paramount Terrace Christian Church, 4000 Mays St. Amarillo, TX 79109.
To view June's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019