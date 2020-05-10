Guest Book View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Send Flowers Obituary

Almarene 'Tangy" Hargis was born on November 28, 1928 in Lockney, Texas to Matt and Minnie Lyles. Tangy married the love of her life CW Hargis, on July 3, 1948. They had three children. Together they built and owned two apartment complexes. One in Amarillo and one in Plainview. Tangy retired and sold the apartments just four years ago. Tangy's love for life was infectious. She loved her family especially her children and her grandchildren whom she thought were perfect and could do no wrong.... Her family meant the world to her and she often said her grandchildren and great granddaughters were the sunshine in her life. Tangy loved to entertain and ballroom dance prior to her husband passing away. Throughout her life she played bridge with multiple groups of friends and loved gardening.



Tangy was preceded in death by her husband CW Hargis; ten siblings; many friends and daughter Wendy.



Tangy is survived by her son Terry Hargis and wife Elaine and daughter Ginger Hargis and her grandchildren Cherish Thomas, her daughter Olivia Thomas, and Craig Hargis and wife Jean and their daughter Victoria. In Tangy's honor please plant a flower and every time it blooms, think of her and the special memories you share and smile...

