Alva Everett "Slick" Davis, 81, of Pampa, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Pampa. Services were 1:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Paul Nachtigall of Highland Baptist Church, officiating. Burial followed at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Everett was born in Amarillo on November 5, 1937. He was the youngest son of Arthur Eugene "Pete" Davis and Rachel Fern Brummett Davis. He graduated from La Junta High School in 1956 and served with the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.



Everett married Joanne Clark on May 19, 1961 in Grand Junction. They had two sons: Mark and Michael.



Everett worked as a uranium miner on the Colorado Plateau from 1960 to 1965 before relocating to Pampa to proudly continue his service to the nation by working at the Pantex Plant from 1966 to 2016.



Everett loved his family and loved to read, but he absolutely adored the academic programs at Wayland Baptist University. He cherished his jalapeno sausage meals with Dr. Bobby Hall and Mrs. Laurie Hall.



Everett was preceded in death by Joanne and Mark. He is survived by his youngest son, Dr. Michael Davis, who will miss his top fan as well as his first, oldest, and best friend.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Davis Memorial Endowed Scholarship fund at Wayland Baptist University, 1900 West Seventh Street, Plainview, Texas, 79072.



