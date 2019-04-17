Alvie Gene Burkhalter, 92, of Amarillo died April 14, 2019, Memorial Services will be held Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, Burial will be at the Tipton Cemetery, Tipton, OK.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019