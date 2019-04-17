Alvie Burkhalter (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvie Burkhalter.

Alvie Gene Burkhalter, 92, of Amarillo died April 14, 2019, Memorial Services will be held Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, Burial will be at the Tipton Cemetery, Tipton, OK.

Please read full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com

logo
Funeral Home
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.