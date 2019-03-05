Alvin Douglas (Doug) Rowe, 83, of Amarillo left this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell St in Amarillo.
Alvin was born on August 19, 1935 in Dighton, Kansas to St. Claire and Lila(Doris) Rowe. He graduated from Dighton High School and later attended college at McPherson, Hutchison, and Garden City, Kansas. He served his country in the United States Army. Alvin served as Kansas State Vice President of Jaycees for several years. He refereed high school football for 36 years and basketball for 27 years in Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Howard, brother Rowland (Ronnie) Rowe; and his son John Rowe.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Pamela (Pam) Rowe of the home, his daughter from his previous marriage, Valerie Rowe; children of Pamela, daughter Misty Winger of Amarillo, son Taylor Schaffer of Canyon; six beautiful grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sister Janet Gassman of Topeka, KS and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in honor of Alvin to the .
