Alvin "Poodle" Eddleman, 67, of Amarillo formerly of Claude died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Amarillo.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 1, 2020 in Claude Cemetery in Claude.
Viewing will be from 10:00-12:30 PM Friday at Robertson's in Claude.
Arrangements are by Robertson Claude Chapel.
Poodle was born July 31, 1952 in Goodnight to Bert and Rita Eddleman. He married Theresa Ann Walters on October 19, 1996 in Claude. He had been a lifetime resident of Claude and worked for Pantex for over 30 years prior to his retirement. Poodle loved farming, golfing, and traveling. He also loved watching youth sports and coaching youth sports especially baseball. Poodle's granddaughters were the light of his life and loved all 11 of them very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Carr; a niece, April Hugg; and a great nephew, Kelby Eddleman.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Eddleman of Amarillo; 3 sons, Aaron Van Winkle and wife Brooke of Canyon, Lee Eddleman of Amarillo, and Billy Eddleman and wife Logan of Canyon; 3 brothers, Bobby Eddleman of Rosita, New Mexico, Richard Eddleman of Wills Point, and Virgil Eddleman of Claude; a sister, Inez Pool of Claude; his 11 granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 1 to May 2, 2020