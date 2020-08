Alvin Ray Lynn, 81, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Paramount Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Herbert officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 5:00 P.M. at Seagraves Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves.Alvin was born on October 14, 1938 to Lonzo Lacy and Elsie Mae Mohling Lynn. He married Nadyne Faulkenberry on July 26, 1964.Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.