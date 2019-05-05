Amalia "Molly" Vasquez

Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Outreach Ministries
406 Pittsburg St.
View Map
Obituary
Amalia "Molly" Vasquez, 82-years, died Monday, April 30, 2019, at St. Catherine Hospital, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born May 12, 1936, in Amarillo, TX.

A lifetime resident of Amarillo, TX, she was a cook at the Amarillo Country Club, a mechanic at Bell Helicopter, a janitor for the Amarillo School District, and a staff member at Anderson's.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Vasquez of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Dora Alvarez, of Garden City, KS; grandchildren, Tammy Murillo, of Garden City, KS, Herb Brown, of Overland Park, KS, Donna Mitchell, Shawn Burkholder, Jonathan Rivera, and Lauren Campos, all of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren, Caden Murillo, Caleb Murillo, Thomas Murillo, Sonya Murillo, all of Garden City, KS, Brandon Arreola, Kayli Mitchell, Anthony Burkholder, Elliana Campos, Leah Campos, and Christopher Ray Campos, Jr., all of Amarillo, TX; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Julian, and Terrence; and siblings, Connie Rosales, Margarita Hernandez, Valente Zamarippa, Mary Logan, and Olivia Hernandez.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Joe Rivera, and Theodore Ortiz.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at New Life Outreach Ministries, 406 Pittsburg St. with Pastor David Pounds of Comanche Trail Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Vigil service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 5 to May 6, 2019
