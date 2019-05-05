|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amalia "Molly" Vasquez.
|
|
|
|
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
|
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
|
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
View Map
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
|
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
|
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
New Life Outreach Ministries
Amalia "Molly" Vasquez, 82-years, died Monday, April 30, 2019, at St. Catherine Hospital, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born May 12, 1936, in Amarillo, TX.
A lifetime resident of Amarillo, TX, she was a cook at the Amarillo Country Club, a mechanic at Bell Helicopter, a janitor for the Amarillo School District, and a staff member at Anderson's.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Vasquez of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Dora Alvarez, of Garden City, KS; grandchildren, Tammy Murillo, of Garden City, KS, Herb Brown, of Overland Park, KS, Donna Mitchell, Shawn Burkholder, Jonathan Rivera, and Lauren Campos, all of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren, Caden Murillo, Caleb Murillo, Thomas Murillo, Sonya Murillo, all of Garden City, KS, Brandon Arreola, Kayli Mitchell, Anthony Burkholder, Elliana Campos, Leah Campos, and Christopher Ray Campos, Jr., all of Amarillo, TX; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Julian, and Terrence; and siblings, Connie Rosales, Margarita Hernandez, Valente Zamarippa, Mary Logan, and Olivia Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Joe Rivera, and Theodore Ortiz.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at New Life Outreach Ministries, 406 Pittsburg St. with Pastor David Pounds of Comanche Trail Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Vigil service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 5 to May 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|