Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ambrose Joseph Babiash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ambrose Joseph Babiash, 87, died Monday, April 22, 2019 peacefully at his home in Amarillo, TX, under hospice care.



Ambrose was born on October 28, 1931, in Green Bay, WI. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Theresa Berry Babiash and celebrated 66 years together. He was a long time resident of Amarillo, TX, and the owner of Babiash Heating & Air for over 40 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He is survived by his wife Theresa, son Jeff (Paula) Babiash, daughter Deb (Blake) Passeman, son Craig (LaEtta) Babiash, and son Kevin (Lynette) Babiash; grandchildren Shelley, Matthew, Aaron, Claire, Kristen, Konner, Sarah, and Anna; great-grandchildren Cole, Carson, Brighton, Cooper, Kate, Greysen, Aurora, and Quinn. He was also survived by our extended family at the Golden Light Cafe.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Babiash, and son Brian Babiash.



Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church located at 7603 77th Avenue, Amarillo Texas under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ,





Ambrose Joseph Babiash, 87, died Monday, April 22, 2019 peacefully at his home in Amarillo, TX, under hospice care.Ambrose was born on October 28, 1931, in Green Bay, WI. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Theresa Berry Babiash and celebrated 66 years together. He was a long time resident of Amarillo, TX, and the owner of Babiash Heating & Air for over 40 years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He is survived by his wife Theresa, son Jeff (Paula) Babiash, daughter Deb (Blake) Passeman, son Craig (LaEtta) Babiash, and son Kevin (Lynette) Babiash; grandchildren Shelley, Matthew, Aaron, Claire, Kristen, Konner, Sarah, and Anna; great-grandchildren Cole, Carson, Brighton, Cooper, Kate, Greysen, Aurora, and Quinn. He was also survived by our extended family at the Golden Light Cafe.He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Babiash, and son Brian Babiash.Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church located at 7603 77th Avenue, Amarillo Texas under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , www.lung.org Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.