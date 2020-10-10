1/1
Ami Mosteller Francesconi
Ami Mosteller Francesconi, 78, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on June 3, 2020 at her home.

Ami was born to Noel Garlen Mosteller and Faye Hatcher Mosteller in Fresno, California. Following the death of her father in 1945, Ami came to live in Adrian, Texas with her uncle Elton "Buster " and aunt Bertha Mosteller. She graduated from Adrian High School and, later, studied at Shepherd University. Her adventurous life, including serving in the Navy, stretched from coast to coast. Ami married Robert Smallwood and they had three children: Troy, Tracy Lynn Doescher and Jennifer Rhea Fleming. Later, Ami married James Francesconi. Ami was known for her artistic creativity. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Catherine, former husband Ronald Smallwood and husband James Francesconi. She is survived by her children and brother Robert Mosteller.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

