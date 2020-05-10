Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary





Amy Dyann Wilshire was born March 16, 1976 in Amarillo, TX to Jim and Michelle (Jones) Wilshire. She was the Amarillo March of Dimes Poster Child for 1980 and 1981. Amy graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1995 and attended Amarillo College and Exposito School of Hair Design.



Amy enjoyed music, concerts, reading and writing. She loved her dogs Tonk and Haze. Amy was one of a kind and had a beautiful smile that would light up the entire room. There was never any doubt that Amy lived her life to the fullest. She was always the center of attention anywhere she went.



She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, J.C. and Doris Wilshire and her maternal grandmother, Johnnie Jones.



Amy is survived by her parents, Michelle Jones of Colorado Springs, CO and Jim and Rhonda Wilshire of Amarillo, TX; two brothers, Shay Wilshire and wife Alicia, of Amarillo, TX and Cody Wilshire of Colorado Springs, CO; niece Chloe Wilshire, nephew Jesse Wilshire and great-nephew Josiya Wilshire. all of Amarillo, TX and her maternal grandfather Murle Jones of Amarillo, TX. Survivors also include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St.



We all love you Amy. We hope you dance.





