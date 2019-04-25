Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Elizalde. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea Elizalde, 17, of Amarillo, died April 21, 2019.



Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, at Trinity Fellowship, West Auditorium, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Graveside services will be observed at Llano Cemetery following services. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Andrea was born August 22, 2001, in Amarillo to America and David Elizalde. She attended Sunrise Elementary, Bowie Middle School, Caprock and Randall High School. Andrea enjoyed river rafting, vacations, dogs, skateboarding, wrestling, skiing, and friends.



Survivors include her parents; one brother, Allen Minjares; two sisters, Sabrina and Devette Elizalde; grandmas, Julia Minjares and Virginia Vigil; her aunts, Darlene Spencer and Birta Elizalde; her godfather, Efren Rodriguez; her godmother, Rosa Rodriguez; and dogs, Obi 1, Jed, Angel, and RJ.



Testimony: Daughter, sister, family, and friend.... you will be missed and forever loved. Your life on Earth was short, but everlasting memories were created. You gave joy to many; and all that knew you could see a light of happiness that was contagious. You were rambunctious, lively, happy, and giving. The love you gave was genuine and pure... you are now with no pain of life, and in the comfort of God, Jesus, and his angels. One day we will rejoice with you in heaven and be comforted with your love. You have brought many people happiness with your life, and touched many people with your passing... there will never be another you, our angel.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League.



