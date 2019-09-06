Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy Maurice Rodgers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 3:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andy Maurice Rodgers Jr. 79, of Amarillo, passed away September 1, 2019.



Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Andy was born June 24, 1940 in Amarillo to Andy Rodgers Sr. and Ida Gann. Later to be raised by his stepmother Minnie Elizabeth Rodgers. He grew up in Amarillo and attended Amarillo High. He joined the Navy July 22, 1958 to August 6, 1962. He then met the love of his life, Beverly Ann Weatherly. They were married February 19, 1963 in Clovis, New Mexico. They would've celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this year. January 12, 1966, they welcomed into the world Robbin Rena' Rodgers-Lampkin then May 17, 1973 they welcomed their second daughter Kealy Kae Rodgers.



Andy was an insurance adjuster for Crabtree Claims Service before him and Beverly started All Pro Roofing, Inc. in 1992. Andy was a Mason and has just earned blue 50-year cap and was a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Khiva Shriners Temple. He participated in the Oriental Band, Muleskinners and held several positions. He and Beverly attended several State Conventions over the years. Andy loved to fish and was part of the Amarillo Bass Club and the Sun Country Tournament trail. He has always loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas to the NFR every year. Andy was so excited when he became a Grandpa and a Great Grandpa. He loved to watch his grand kids play sports and especially loved watching Zion play football and basketball.



He is proceeded in death by his loving wife Beverly, his parents Andy and Elizabeth Rodgers, Sr., Ida Gann, his sisters Joy Rodgers and Peggy Gann.



He is survived by his daughters Robbin Lampkin and husband Carl of Abilene and Kealy Rodgers of Amarillo. Grandkids Ryan Lampkin of Abilene, Tiffany Torres of Hobbs, NM, Sarah Lampkin of Sylvester, Tx, Zion Mercer of Amarillo. Great Grandchildren Wyatt and Carl Lampkin of Abilene, Mason and Aubreigh of Hobbs, NM. His special lady in his life Freda Jackson, business partner and best friend Rod Haseloff.



In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to be make in honor of Andy Rodgers to the Khiva Shrine Temple or favorite charity.



Online condolences may be shared at





Andy Maurice Rodgers Jr. 79, of Amarillo, passed away September 1, 2019.Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Andy was born June 24, 1940 in Amarillo to Andy Rodgers Sr. and Ida Gann. Later to be raised by his stepmother Minnie Elizabeth Rodgers. He grew up in Amarillo and attended Amarillo High. He joined the Navy July 22, 1958 to August 6, 1962. He then met the love of his life, Beverly Ann Weatherly. They were married February 19, 1963 in Clovis, New Mexico. They would've celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this year. January 12, 1966, they welcomed into the world Robbin Rena' Rodgers-Lampkin then May 17, 1973 they welcomed their second daughter Kealy Kae Rodgers.Andy was an insurance adjuster for Crabtree Claims Service before him and Beverly started All Pro Roofing, Inc. in 1992. Andy was a Mason and has just earned blue 50-year cap and was a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Khiva Shriners Temple. He participated in the Oriental Band, Muleskinners and held several positions. He and Beverly attended several State Conventions over the years. Andy loved to fish and was part of the Amarillo Bass Club and the Sun Country Tournament trail. He has always loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas to the NFR every year. Andy was so excited when he became a Grandpa and a Great Grandpa. He loved to watch his grand kids play sports and especially loved watching Zion play football and basketball.He is proceeded in death by his loving wife Beverly, his parents Andy and Elizabeth Rodgers, Sr., Ida Gann, his sisters Joy Rodgers and Peggy Gann.He is survived by his daughters Robbin Lampkin and husband Carl of Abilene and Kealy Rodgers of Amarillo. Grandkids Ryan Lampkin of Abilene, Tiffany Torres of Hobbs, NM, Sarah Lampkin of Sylvester, Tx, Zion Mercer of Amarillo. Great Grandchildren Wyatt and Carl Lampkin of Abilene, Mason and Aubreigh of Hobbs, NM. His special lady in his life Freda Jackson, business partner and best friend Rod Haseloff.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to be make in honor of Andy Rodgers to the Khiva Shrine Temple or favorite charity.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close