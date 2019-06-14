Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel Marie Bonanata Albertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angel Marie Bonanata-Albertson, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the VA Medical Center Chapel in Amarillo with Mr. Bobby Harris of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Amarillo, officiating. Angel was born on May 9, 1933 in Binghamton, NY to Charles and Anna Mae Pasquarille. She was raised in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Angel had gotten her G.E.D in 1983, also, was an avid writer of poems and has three books published titled: God Inspired Poems I, II, III by Angel Bonanata. She was a devout member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Amarillo. She married John J. Bonanata Jr. on September 28, 1968 and Theodore Albertson on May 10, 2009. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: John J. Bonanata Jr., brothers Arthur, Anthony, sisters: Helen, Evelyn, Rose: an infant son: Baby boy Cruz and two of Theodore's sons: Richard Albertson and Jimmy Albertson. She is survived by her husband: Theodore Albertson, two sisters: Vera Gross and Jeanie Pasquarille, two brothers: Charles Pasquarille and Jerry Pasquarille, four daughters: Mary Anne Bonanata of Amarillo, Juanita Krause and husband Greg of Moyock, NC, Cathy Dodds of Netcong, NJ and Alicia Davis of Redding, CA, her son: Jay Pasquarille of Albuquerque, NM, also John Bonanta's son: Stephon Gibbs of Mays landing, NJ and also survived by, Theodore's children: Diana Lynn of Phoenix, AZ, Ted Albertson and wife Pam of Amarillo, David Albertson and wife Susan of Phoenix, AZ and 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



