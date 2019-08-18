Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Dell Duncan Spearman. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Send Flowers Obituary





A memorial celebration of life service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor, and John Curry, officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Angela was born September 7, 1929 in Pampa to J. Wade and Ferne Barnard Duncan, pioneer families of Gray and Carson counties. She was a 1947 graduate of Pampa High School, and a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, with a degree in concert piano. She married John R. Spearman, IV on December 7, 1952 in Pampa. Angela was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Pampa and a leader in the community. She devoted countless hours to Gray County heritage, her church, and her children. With her extraordinary piano skills, Angela accompanied her children's school and church music programs. She was a member of Twentieth Century Cotillion Club, P.E.O., United Methodist Women, and was a board member of White Deer Land Museum. Angela also served on many other civic and county organizations.



Angela was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a sister-in-law, Katherine Duncan.



She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Spearman and husband Steve Horn of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Melinda Stowers of Pampa; two sons, John R. Spearman and Jay Spearman and wife Janis, all of Pampa; nine grandchildren, Mindee Ferland and husband Joel, Celeste Locknane and husband Grady, Kristen Curtis and husband Tyson, Jaclyn Street and husband Cody, Jared Spearman and wife Lindsay, Jordan Spearman and wife Amanda, Amy Gamblin and husband Kyle, Reid Spearman and wife Kim, and Ryan Spearman and fiancee Heidi Schwope; 18 great grandchildren, Tyler, Macy, and Ivy Ferland; Will, Addison, and Traeger Locknane; Cameron and Corinne Curtis; Duncan, Gage, and Gracee Gamblin; Rhett and Rogan Spearman; Jack, Parker and Slade Spearman, and Sage and Crockett Street; a sister, Cynthia West and husband Bill of Round Rock; a brother, Bill Duncan and wife Jenny of Plainview; a sister-in-law, Nina Reese of Dallas; a special family friend, Irene Estrada of Pampa; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Angela's caregivers and Interim Hospice.



Memorials may be made to The White Deer Land Museum, PO Box 1556, Pampa, Texas 79066-1556; First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1981, Pampa, Texas 79066-1981; or .



Sign the online guest register at





Angela Dell Duncan Spearman, 89, of Pampa, died Friday, August 16, 2019 in her home.A memorial celebration of life service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ruby Moultrie, pastor, and John Curry, officiating. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.Angela was born September 7, 1929 in Pampa to J. Wade and Ferne Barnard Duncan, pioneer families of Gray and Carson counties. She was a 1947 graduate of Pampa High School, and a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, with a degree in concert piano. She married John R. Spearman, IV on December 7, 1952 in Pampa. Angela was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Pampa and a leader in the community. She devoted countless hours to Gray County heritage, her church, and her children. With her extraordinary piano skills, Angela accompanied her children's school and church music programs. She was a member of Twentieth Century Cotillion Club, P.E.O., United Methodist Women, and was a board member of White Deer Land Museum. Angela also served on many other civic and county organizations.Angela was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a sister-in-law, Katherine Duncan.She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Spearman and husband Steve Horn of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Melinda Stowers of Pampa; two sons, John R. Spearman and Jay Spearman and wife Janis, all of Pampa; nine grandchildren, Mindee Ferland and husband Joel, Celeste Locknane and husband Grady, Kristen Curtis and husband Tyson, Jaclyn Street and husband Cody, Jared Spearman and wife Lindsay, Jordan Spearman and wife Amanda, Amy Gamblin and husband Kyle, Reid Spearman and wife Kim, and Ryan Spearman and fiancee Heidi Schwope; 18 great grandchildren, Tyler, Macy, and Ivy Ferland; Will, Addison, and Traeger Locknane; Cameron and Corinne Curtis; Duncan, Gage, and Gracee Gamblin; Rhett and Rogan Spearman; Jack, Parker and Slade Spearman, and Sage and Crockett Street; a sister, Cynthia West and husband Bill of Round Rock; a brother, Bill Duncan and wife Jenny of Plainview; a sister-in-law, Nina Reese of Dallas; a special family friend, Irene Estrada of Pampa; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Angela's caregivers and Interim Hospice.Memorials may be made to The White Deer Land Museum, PO Box 1556, Pampa, Texas 79066-1556; First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1981, Pampa, Texas 79066-1981; or .Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations