Angela (Angie) Denise Smith (Hess) of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on March 17, 2020 after a long illness. Her pain and earthly chains are gone. A small service was held in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 23, 2020.
Angie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William E. Hall and William B. Hess, great-grandmother, Maude Coulter and Aunt Sandy Calcote.
Left to cherish Angie's memory is her husband, Joseph Smith, her children, Coulter, Caitlyn, Kobe and TJ and three step sons of Wichita Falls, Texas, her mother Ginger Warner and step-father Jeff Warner of Atlanta, Georgia, her father, Danny Hess and step-mother Singrid of Oklahoma, her sisters, Heather Langham and Dannie Krizan (Tibor) of Atlanta, Georgia, her grandmother, Virginia Hess of Amarillo, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020