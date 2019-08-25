Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Elizabeth VanBakel. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Chapel 4100 S. Coulter View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Elizabeth Weyenberg Van Bakel, 87, peacefully passed away on August 23, 2019.



Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Chapel, 4100 S. Coulter. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Angela was born to George and Clara Weyenberg on November 16, 1931. She met her husband Joseph Van Bakel during high school and were married on August 12, 1952. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage together. While her children attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Angela volunteered at the school and even served for a time on the school board. Later, she volunteered with the hospital auxillary at BSA. Angela and her husband were founding family members of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic church; she was a member of the alter guild for many years. Mom's greatest gift was her family. She always made sure that every gathering was special. Mom will always be known for her Swedish Meatballs.



Angela was preceeded in death by her husband, Joseph in April 2019, her parents, sisters, Jane & Rita and brother Mark.



Survivors include her children: sons Gary (Sheri) in Amarillo, Tim (Rhonda) Fort Worth, Cindy (Rick) Fort Worth; sister, Delores De Groot; brother, Thomas Weyenberg; sister in law, Dolores Van Bakel; grandchildren, Andrew Van Bakel, Blake Van Bakel, Ashley Hazelton, Makale Spradling, Brittini Van Bakel, Anton Willis & Zane Willis; and great-grandchildren, Henry Van Bakel, George Van Bakel & Caleb Van Bakel.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Craig (Wildflower) and Hospice for the loving care they provided for our mom.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Parkinsons Foundation- Michael J. Fox, 200 SE 1st St Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave #100, Amarillo, TX 79106.









