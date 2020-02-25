Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Ramirez. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Funeral service 2:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Ramirez, 73, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery.



Angela was born May 31, 1946 in Navasota, Texas to Apolonio and Dolores Hernandez. She married Francisco Ramirez, Sr. on January 8, 1963 in Floydada. Angela dedicated her life to selflessly and tirelessly caring for her family. She was a talented seamstress, who enjoyed shopping and eating out. Angela enjoyed visiting her siblings and spending time with them and their families. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Angela was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francisco Ramirez, Sr.; a brother, Norberto Hernandez; and a sister, Bertha Flores.



Survivors include her seven children, Diana Asberry of Amarillo, Frank Ramirez, Jr. of Amarillo, Edward Ramirez and wife Cheri of Baytown, Veronica Ramirez and husband Adam Burke of Amarillo, Fernando Ramirez of Amarillo, Rachel Keifer and husband Matt of Amarillo, and Rolando Ramirez and wife Sandra Makkhavane of Amarillo; three brothers, Tomas Hernandez and wife Virginia of Floydada, Lorenzo Hernandez, Sr. of San Angelo, and Santos Hernandez, Sr. and wife Rosa of Floydada; two sisters, Luz Castillo of San Angelo, and Rosa Medders of San Antonio; 15 grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Joey, Kamela,, Kelsey, Ryan, Eric, Angelica, Matthew, Jose, Johnathon, Jayla, Alyssia, Riley, and Aden; six great-grandchildren, Malakai, Azlynn, Issac, Natalie, Emily, and Birdie.





Angela Ramirez, 73, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery.Angela was born May 31, 1946 in Navasota, Texas to Apolonio and Dolores Hernandez. She married Francisco Ramirez, Sr. on January 8, 1963 in Floydada. Angela dedicated her life to selflessly and tirelessly caring for her family. She was a talented seamstress, who enjoyed shopping and eating out. Angela enjoyed visiting her siblings and spending time with them and their families. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Angela was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francisco Ramirez, Sr.; a brother, Norberto Hernandez; and a sister, Bertha Flores.Survivors include her seven children, Diana Asberry of Amarillo, Frank Ramirez, Jr. of Amarillo, Edward Ramirez and wife Cheri of Baytown, Veronica Ramirez and husband Adam Burke of Amarillo, Fernando Ramirez of Amarillo, Rachel Keifer and husband Matt of Amarillo, and Rolando Ramirez and wife Sandra Makkhavane of Amarillo; three brothers, Tomas Hernandez and wife Virginia of Floydada, Lorenzo Hernandez, Sr. of San Angelo, and Santos Hernandez, Sr. and wife Rosa of Floydada; two sisters, Luz Castillo of San Angelo, and Rosa Medders of San Antonio; 15 grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Joey, Kamela,, Kelsey, Ryan, Eric, Angelica, Matthew, Jose, Johnathon, Jayla, Alyssia, Riley, and Aden; six great-grandchildren, Malakai, Azlynn, Issac, Natalie, Emily, and Birdie. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close