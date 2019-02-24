Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelene Strecker Pickard "Angie" Kirby. View Sign

Angelene "Angie" Strecker Pickard Kirby, 93, of Amarillo went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Angie was born to Alex and Ida Haberer Strecker on June 28, 1925, in Russell, Kansas. She graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1943.



During World War II, she met and fell in love with Jeral Pickard and was married on May 22, 1944. Their marriage was blessed with five wonderful children, Jerry, Steven, Jimmy, Bobby, and Carol Sue.



One June 9, 1979, she married Jack Kirby, Jr. in Amarillo, Texas. Jack preceded her in death after thirty-five years of marriage. She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Sue; a son, Jerry; and a brother, Gary.



Angie worked as a secretary for several Amarillo businesses and retired in 1987 from the Texas Department of Health. Her greatest enjoyment was her family and after retirement she loved cooking for them and babysitting the grandchildren.



Angie is survived by sons, Steven and wife Sandra, of Fresno, California, Jimmy, Bobby and wife Jennifer, of Amarillo; her brother, Gene Strecker and wife Marge; stepdaughter, Linda Brenum, all of Amarillo. She has seven grandchildren, Lisa Newcomb, Stephanie Pickard, Matthew Pickard, Alex Pickard, Zachary Pickard, Rebecca Scott, and Trisha Wellborn; and twenty great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the funeral home.





2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

