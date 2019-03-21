Angie Rose Handley, 74, of Amarillo died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery East Mausoleum with Russ Baker officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Angie was born September 2, 1944, in Liberal, KS to Forestier and June Becquet. She was a homemaker and sole caregiver of her son, Willie. Angie was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a very active member of Westview Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony C. Handley; a sister, Margaret Grosso; a brother, John Becquet; and two children, Tommy Weatherford and Connie Handley.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Ralston and husband Ryan; a son, Willie Handley; a sister, Theresa Sturgeon and husband Charles; four brothers, Bob Becquet and wife Sue, F.B. Becquet and wife Suzanne, Mike Becquet and wife Mary, and George Becquet and wife Jill; a brother-in-law, Don Handley and wife Phyllis; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Scott and husband Bill, and Earline Morris; three-great-grandchildren; and extended family.
The family suggests donations and flowers to BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019