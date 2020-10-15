1/1
Anita Jo Lewis
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband; Donald Lewis, daughters; Asia Brown, Jazzetta Lewis, Schenetria Alxeander, and Tiffany Lewis, sisters; Carla, Vickie, and Sharon, brothers; Larry, Paul Dewight, Ronnie, Gil, and Ricky, and a host of family members and friends. The viewing will Friday, October 16th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM and the Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, burial Childress, TX following the service. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved