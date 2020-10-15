She leaves to cherish her memories, husband; Donald Lewis, daughters; Asia Brown, Jazzetta Lewis, Schenetria Alxeander, and Tiffany Lewis, sisters; Carla, Vickie, and Sharon, brothers; Larry, Paul Dewight, Ronnie, Gil, and Ricky, and a host of family members and friends. The viewing will Friday, October 16th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 5PM-6PM and the Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 17th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, burial Childress, TX following the service. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com