Anita Louise Holt Eisenhauer, 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away in her sleep on December 21, 2019, while vacationing with her family in Red River, New Mexico. She was a beloved wife and mother, successful businesswoman, dedicated school teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, and respected historian.



A native Texan, Anita was born February 27, 1942, in Amarillo, a descendant of early settlers of the state's Panhandle, Benjamin Calvin Holt and Birda May Kirk (1900), and Jebez and Hephzibah Lill (1890). She graduated from Spearman High School, the University of Texas at Austin (B.A., History), and Texas A&I University (M.A., History).



Throughout her life, Anita was active in her community. In college in Austin, she was a member of the University of Texas Longhorn Band and Delta Zeta Sorority. While living in Corpus Christi, she served as Nueces County Historical Society Board Member, as Chairman of the Nueces County Historical Commission, as Republic of Texas Museum Committee Member, as Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Advisory Board Member, and as Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery Association Financial Officer. During her 50 years as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she served as Regent of the Corpus Christi Chapter and as Chair of the Historical Preservation Committee of its Texas Society. She also served as President of the Clara Driscoll Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and as President of the Old Bayview Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812.



Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gene Edmond Eisenhauer, and her parents Ora Calvin and Louise Rorex Holt. Anita is survived by her two sons, William Edmond Eisenhauer (wife, Karen) of Columbia, Maryland, and George Edward Eisenhauer (wife, Ana) of Medford, Massachusetts; by her grandchildren, David, Rachel, Isabella, and Louise Eisenhauer; and by her aunt Evelyn Rorex Atkinson of Corpus Christi, and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dwight Emil Eisenhauer (wife, Diann) of Corpus Christi; by her sister-in-law, Patricia Murray Eisenhauer of Corpus Christi; by her niece, Catherine Eisenhauer Montgomery (husband, Michael) of Corpus Christi; and by her nephew, Thomas Emil Eisenhauer (wife, Kori) of Los Angeles, California.



Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, Texas, with The Rev. Can. Beverly Patterson officiating.



Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Corpus Christi, the Republic of Texas Museum in Austin, or to .



Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.

